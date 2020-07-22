Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $4.40. Invo Bioscience shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 23,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.00 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

