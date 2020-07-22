VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.71

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.71 and traded as high as $75.85. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 1,170.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KOL)

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Coal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report