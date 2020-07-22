Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $7.07. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 24,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

