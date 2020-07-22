Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $7.07. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 24,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report