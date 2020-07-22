Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.50. Support.com shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 60,800 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.84%.
Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)
Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.