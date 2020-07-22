Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $6.51. Fluidigm shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,859,500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

