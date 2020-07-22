Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.87. Electromed shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 87,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director George H. Winn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Electromed by 17.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

