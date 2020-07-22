Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.77

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.02. Pico shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 79,100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric H. Speron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,605 shares in the company, valued at $538,716.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pico by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pico by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pico in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pico by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

