CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.49. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 10,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of CVD Equipment worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

