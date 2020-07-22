Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.08. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,125,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund from $6.30 to $5.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,756,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,751,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 905,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

