Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.08. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,125,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund from $6.30 to $5.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,756,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,751,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 905,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report