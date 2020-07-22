Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $11.31. Summer Infant shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 8,900 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

