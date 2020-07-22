Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $22.58. Strattec Security shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 13,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $116.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

