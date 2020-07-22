TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,210,900 shares trading hands.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490,919 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc. owned 4.31% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

