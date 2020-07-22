MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.33

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.92. MediciNova shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 127,900 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

