Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.98. Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 47,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dixie Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Dixie Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

