CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 44,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.