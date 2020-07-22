CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.62

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $28.64. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 153,617 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIR. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The company has a market cap of $565.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

