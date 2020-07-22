Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Shares of Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Affymax shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 28,604 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

