Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.85. Netlist shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,785,736 shares.

NLST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $148.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.