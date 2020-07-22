GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $3.04. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 13,700 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 110,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $274,373.10. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

