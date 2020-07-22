Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.96. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 32,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 464.23% and a negative net margin of 1,660.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 185.61% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.