Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.80

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.80 and traded as high as $30.16. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 524,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

