James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $20.60. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 18,300 shares trading hands.

JHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 31.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 169,567 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

