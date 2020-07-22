OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.25. OI S A/S shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 19,903,300 shares.

About OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

