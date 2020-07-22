Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $21.14. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 42,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.