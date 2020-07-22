Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $21.14. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 42,400 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.33.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.
Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)
Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.
