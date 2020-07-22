Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 46,800 shares traded.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 106,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $166,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 441,282 shares of company stock worth $744,360 over the last 90 days.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
