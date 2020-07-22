Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 46,800 shares traded.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 106,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $166,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 441,282 shares of company stock worth $744,360 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

