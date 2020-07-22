COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.50. COMSCORE shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 166,800 shares trading hands.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in COMSCORE by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COMSCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

