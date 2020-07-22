Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.44

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.44 and traded as high as $37.32. Greif shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 140,155 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Greif by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report