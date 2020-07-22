Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.44

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.44 and traded as high as $37.32. Greif shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 140,155 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Greif by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

