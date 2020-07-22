Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Jul 22nd, 2020

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.54, 602,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 855,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

