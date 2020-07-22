Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN)’s share price were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.05, approximately 25,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC to Sector Perform
GETINGE AB/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities
F5 Networks Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Petmed Express Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
New Gold Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
