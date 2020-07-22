Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,603 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 906% compared to the average volume of 557 call options.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

CDNS stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $106.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

