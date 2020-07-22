First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.42 and last traded at $51.50, 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

