First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.42 and last traded at $51.50, 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.