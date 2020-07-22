iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.30, approximately 675,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,467,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.