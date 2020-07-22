First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.07, approximately 726,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,202,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Shares Up 0.4%
Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Shares Up 0.4%
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA
Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Down 0.2%
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Down 0.2%
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report