First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.07, approximately 726,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,202,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.