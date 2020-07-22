VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $52.89, approximately 22,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 95,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

