First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.54, approximately 26,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 103,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Shares Up 0.4%
Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Shares Up 0.4%
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA
Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Down 0.2%
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Down 0.2%
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Stock Price Up 1.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report