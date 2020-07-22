First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $54.76, 82,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 36,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

