First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Shares Up 3.1%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.36, 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust International IPO ETF Shares Up 0.1%
First Trust International IPO ETF Shares Up 0.1%
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Up 3.1%
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Up 3.1%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange
Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software
Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software
Bayer Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Bayer Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Aroundtown PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Aroundtown PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report