First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Shares Up 3.1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.36, 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

