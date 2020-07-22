Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €36.50 ($41.01) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €33.50 ($37.64) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.54 ($36.56).

Shares of SOW opened at €37.76 ($42.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.85 and a 200-day moving average of €31.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. Software has a one year low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a one year high of €37.78 ($42.45).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

