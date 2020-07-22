Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of BAYN opened at €62.44 ($70.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.63. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust International IPO ETF Shares Up 0.1%
First Trust International IPO ETF Shares Up 0.1%
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Up 3.1%
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Up 3.1%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange
Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software
Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software
Bayer Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Bayer Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Aroundtown PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Aroundtown PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report