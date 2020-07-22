Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of BAYN opened at €62.44 ($70.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.63. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

