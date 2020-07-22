FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Iofina stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.23 ($0.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50.
Iofina Company Profile
