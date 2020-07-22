eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:EVE opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Wednesday. eve Sleep has a one year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 10.48 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.34.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.