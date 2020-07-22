Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 275 ($3.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Mears Group to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.03. The company has a market cap of $160.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.73. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($3.97).

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.