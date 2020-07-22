Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($32.61) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,580.22 ($44.06).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,510 ($43.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 65.85. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,294.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,793.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

