Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BLTG stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 million and a P/E ratio of 114.71. Blancco Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 232 ($2.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.39.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.