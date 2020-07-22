FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel (LON:TSTL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 465 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 million and a P/E ratio of 46.04. Tristel has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 534 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.91.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

