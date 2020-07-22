Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Increased to GBX 91 by Analysts at FinnCap

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price target upped by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 68 ($0.84) to GBX 91 ($1.12) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXP. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 72 ($0.89) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider John D. Wright sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £29,839 ($36,720.40). Also, insider Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £20,289.46 ($24,968.57).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

