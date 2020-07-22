Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.82) target price (down previously from GBX 113 ($1.39)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 156 ($1.92) to GBX 99 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.13 ($1.44).

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.92 million and a P/E ratio of 47.22. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.94.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

