Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 482 ($5.93) to GBX 323 ($3.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.20) in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

MDC stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.40 ($5.16).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

