Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Buy

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1.40 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

CSFFF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $304.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.70. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

