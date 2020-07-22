Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

